Colorado College’s recent slide continued on Saturday, as the Tigers lost 2-1 to No. 8 Western Michigan.

CC is 0-8-1 in its last nine games, collecting just three points in that span. The Tigers are 10-18-2 overall.

Neither team scored in the first period before CC junior Hunter McKown broke the stalemate. McKown scored at full strength to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

But much like Friday — when the Tigers allowed four unanswered goals after scoring first — they couldn’t keep it.

Western Michigan scored two goals in a span of 22 seconds in the third period to claim its first lead of the game. The Broncos played keep away for the remainder of the contest, escaping with their one-goal win.

Both teams went 0-for-2 on the power play, while WMU outshot CC 37-31. Kaidan Mbereko took the loss in goal for the second night in a row despite logging 35 saves.

CC has two series remaining before the postseason. The Tigers host North Dakota next weekend before a home-and-home with No. 3 Denver to conclude the regular season.