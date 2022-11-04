Prior to Colorado College’s conference-opening series against No. 19 Minnesota Duluth, coach Kristofer Mayotte stressed the importance of starting well.
The NCHC is among the best leagues in college hockey, making it imperative for the Tigers to start strong.
They did that on Friday. CC scored four goals in the first period before defeating the Bulldogs 5-0 at home.
“We were prepared for this moment,” Mayotte said. “This was our best week of practice by far.”
The Tigers got in trouble in the game’s first minute when Matthew Gleason got called for tripping. It didn’t faze them, though, as goaltender Kaidan Mbereko and the defensemen made enough stops to keep it scoreless.
A few minutes later, CC drew a penalty. The Tigers used the man advantage and the momentum from their kill to take a 1-0 lead off the stick of Hunter McKown.
“After that, I thought our response was great,” Mayotte said. “The kill did a great job building momentum. A power play adds to that."
They never surrendered that lead.
CC (4-5-0) scored three goals later in the period — two from Stanley Cooley, one from Noah Laba — to take a commanding 4-0 lead into the intermission. Cooley’s first goal came on a power play.
Laba added his second goal in the second period to extend the lead. Neither team scored in the third period, but the Tigers’ quick start was more than enough to lead CC to a 1-0 start in conference play.
Cooley and Laba each had two goals while five different Tigers recorded assists.
In addition to their quick offensive start, the Tigers put together a salty performance on the other side of the ice.
Freshman goaltender Kaidan Mbereko recorded 34 saves en route to the shutout.
It marked his fourth start of the year and his first Friday night game. It was also CC's first shutout by a freshman since December 2016.
“He controlled all the rebounds,” Mayotte said. “He did a really good job of calming things down early. He didn’t let them build momentum; he looked very matter-of-fact. That’s not a surprise.”
Defensively, the Tigers held UMD to 0-for-5 on the power play. They also made several blocks in front of Mbereko, aiding the goalie’s impressive night.
The Tigers are 4-0-0 at Ed Robson Arena and have outscored opponents 23-3 at the second-year venue.
Mayotte credits much of that to the atmosphere.
“The fans are great, man,” Mayotte said. “Our student section’s awesome, another sell-out tonight. It just gives you life knowing you have that type of support. It’s a hard building for opponents to come into.”
CC is 3-1-1 in its last five meetings against Minnesota-Duluth. The Tigers will look to improve on that clip on Saturday when they go for the sweep.
Mayotte cited puck management and faceoffs as two areas he hopes his team plays better at on Saturday. If they do that, the Tigers may be on their way to a 2-0 NCHC start.
“You have to back it up now,” the coach said. “We still have another level we can get to, and our job is to find out how to get there tomorrow.”