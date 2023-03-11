Colorado College’s hockey team is hitting its groove at the right time.

For the second night in a row, the Tigers upset seventh-ranked Western Michigan 3-2 in the NCHC quarterfinals. They needed overtime to do it on Saturday, but the win clinches the series sweep and sends CC to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff for the first time since 2019.

Western Michigan scored first, when Ryan McAlister gave the Broncos a lead midway through the first period. But just 14 seconds later, CC’s Noah Serdachny scored to tie the game at 1-1.

The Tigers also had the next goal, as freshman Noah Laba scored the go-ahead in the second period.

WMU didn’t go away easily. Max Sasson scored the equalizer midway through the third period, eventually sending the game to overtime.

Three minutes into overtime, Matthew Gleason scored the game-winning and series-clinching goal with assists from Patrick Cozzi and Logan Will.

“I just went to the net with my stick on the ice, hoping for the best,” Gleason said. “The puck ended up on my stick, and I put it in the hole.”

Shots were fairly even, as CC recorded 31 and WMU logged 30. The teams combined for just three penalties, and neither team scored a power-play goal.

Kaidan Mbereko earned his second win of the series in goal. The freshman made 28 saves and allowed just two goals.

Before the WMU series, the Tigers were 0-10-2 in their last 12 games. They hadn’t won since Jan. 13, when CC beat No. 3 St. Cloud State on the road.

Constant belief helped the Tigers get back on track to begin the postseason.

“We believe in that locker room,” Gleason said. “We’ve been playing good hockey but haven’t gotten the results. For us, it’s just about who we are in that locker room and doing it together.”

CC’s trip to the Frozen Faceoff will be just its second since the NCHC was formed in 2011.

The Tigers, who entered the tournament as the No. 7, will battle No. 1 seed Denver in the semifinals. The Pioneers, ranked No. 3 in the NCAA, defeated the Tigers in all four meetings this year.

The Frozen Faceoff begins on March 17.