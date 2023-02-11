For the second night in a row, Colorado College battled back from an early deficit.

While the Tigers fell short in overtime despite an inspired comeback on Friday, the Tigers earned a 2-2 tie on Saturday. Colorado College also won 2-0 in the shootout to earn two conference points from the game.

It marks CC’s second game in a row earning points after going pointless for five games in a row.

Neither team scored in the first period before Omaha drew first blood in the second. Maverick forward Ty Mueller scored on even strength for their first lead of the game.

CC had an answer later in the period, when Ryan Beck scored off an assist from Jack Millar. But just three minutes after Beck’s goal, Omaha’s Jack Randl reclaimed the lead for his team.

CC needed a late goal to force overtime for the second day in a row, and just like on Friday, the Tigers capitalized.

Freshman Noah Laba scored with 16 seconds remaining to send CC to overtime. It marked Laba’s 10th goal of the year and his second of the series.

Neither team scored in the five-minute overtime period, but shootout goals from Beck and Noah Serdachny — and two key saves from goaltender Kaidan Mbereko — clinched the extra standings point for the Tigers.

Like he has been all year, Mbereko was phenomenal. The freshman netminder tied his career high in saves with 40, allowing only two goals.

Omaha went 1-for-5 on the power play, while CC drew just one penalty, which came in overtime.

Thanks to CC’s sweep of Omaha in December, the Tigers won the season series against the Mavericks 2-1-1. And despite earning just three points on the weekend, CC moved from seventh place to sixth place in the NCHC standings, leaping in front of North Dakota.

CC stays on the road next week, as the Tigers go for redemption against No. 9 Western Michigan. The Broncos swept CC at Ed Robson Arena in January.