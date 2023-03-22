Two more Colorado College Tigers entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Sophomore forward Brett Chorske and freshman forward Cade Ahrenholz both entered their names, joining four other Tigers who did so in the two days prior.

In two seasons, Chorske played in 41 games and recorded 12 points. His three points this season ranked 20th on the team. Ahrenholz played in just 10 games for CC, recording six shots.

In addition to Chorske and Ahrenholz, Noah Prokop, Connor Mayer, Matt Vernon and Matthew Gleason entered their names in the portal. Prokop, Mayer and Vernon were all seniors, while Chorske, Ahrenholz and Gleason all had remaining eligibility at CC.

Prokop, a senior, has since pledged to play at St. Thomas.