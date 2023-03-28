Colorado College saw its second player from the 2022-23 roster sign professionally on Monday.

Senior goaltender Matt Vernon signed with the Reading Royals of the ECHL (East Coast Hockey League) and joined their active roster. The Royals are the affiliate of the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers.

Vernon played 75 career games over four seasons for the Tigers. He posted a career save percentage of .899 and a 15-37-6 record.

As a senior, Vernon primarily backed up freshman Kaidan Mbereko but made the most of his playing time. Vernon recorded two shutouts and a career-best 2.57 goals against average in his final year of college hockey.

Vernon joins Hunter McKown as Tigers to turn professional this offseason. McKown signed with the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets on March 20.

The Reading Royals are currently second place in the ECHL’s North Division with a 37-22-4 record. Vernon is one of four goalies on Reading’s roster, along with Bailey Brkin, Kaden Fulcher and Pat Nagle.