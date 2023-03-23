Colorado College hockey saw its seventh player enter the transfer portal late Thursday evening, as Nate Schweitzer submitted his name.

Schweitzer, a sophomore defenseman, joins Matthew Gleason, Matt Vernon, Noah Prokop, Connor Mayer, Brett Chorske and Cade Ahrenholz as Tigers in the portal.

In the 2022-23 season, Schweitzer appeared in 11 games. The sophomore recorded one assist and 10 shots.

His role was greater as a freshman: Schweitzer played in 31 games in the 2021-22 season, logging five points.

Along with Mayer, Schweitzer is the second CC defenseman in the portal. Four of the other Tigers in the portal are forwards (Gleason, Prokop, Chorske and Ahrenholz), while Vernon is the lone goaltender.