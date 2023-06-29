Three of Colorado College’s top incoming players heard their names called on Thursday.

Tiger hockey commits Carsen Musser, Owen Beckner and Zaccharaya Wisdom were each selected on Day 2 of the NHL Draft. The three selections are CC’s most since the 2005 NHL Draft.

Musser was the first off the board, going to the Arizona Coyotes in the sixth round (pick No. 166). A goalie from Minnesota, Musser went 14-6-1 while playing for the U.S. National Under-18 Team this year.

Then, the Ottawa Senators took Beckner early in the seventh round (pick No. 204). Beckner, a British Columbia native, recorded 50 points for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks of the British Columbia Hockey League this year.

Wisdom was the final Tiger commit to go, as the Seattle Kraken grabbed him just 16 picks after Beckner (No. 220). While playing with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders of the USHL this season, Wisdom logged 48 points.

“As a staff, we are excited for Carsen, Owen, Zaccharya and their families,” CC coach Kristofer Mayotte said. “Being drafted by an NHL team is a goal for so many, and to have your name called is a great honor and a special moment. Not only are these organizations adding great players, they are also getting incredible people.”

CC is coming off its best season in almost a decade, as the Tigers reached the NCHC title game in 2022-23. Wisdom will join the program in the fall, while Musser and Beckner are expected to join in 2024.