Brian Hawkinson picked a good time for his first goal of the season.
He also picked a good time for his second.
The junior scored two power play goals in the span of 1:23 to secure a 3-0 win for Colorado College over No. 10 Omaha. It was the second upset win for CC, after topping then-No. 10 Boston College on Oct. 22.
As the second frame came to a close, a fight broke out between the Mavericks and the Tigers. Officials had to go to the monitor to analyze the chaos, and after a few minutes four penalties were assessed. Danny Weight of CC got two minutes for roughing, and Omaha’s Kirby Proctor had the same. Two other Mavericks were penalized: Taylor Ward got two minutes for interference, and Jonny Tychonick got five for a facemask.
CC started the third with a 5-on-3 advantage. The Mavericks, who came into the game killing 88% of penalties — eighth in the country — were able to get back to just a man down, but still had three minutes to kill thanks to Tychonick’s major.
That’s when Hawkinson struck.
With 2:40 gone by in the third period, CC held a 1-0 lead. Logan Will fired toward the goal where Hawkinson was waiting. He got a stick on the puck in traffic, and gave CC a 2-0 lead. Then, at 4:03 he gave CC a bigger cushion, this time with a backhand in front of the net.
Hawkinson secured the win, but it was Jackson Jutting who got things started for the Tigers.
With 15:52 to go in the second, Jutting skated between the faceoff circles and corralled a pass from Brett Chorske. Jutting fired a shot past Omaha’s Austin Roden to take a 1-0 lead.
The goal marked the third time this season that CC has scored first. The Tigers won both of the other games, including the 5-3 win over Boston College.
Tommy Middleton added one more goal for CC before the game was over, scoring an empty netter with just under four minutes to play.
Each team got one quality chance in the first period. Omaha’s came with 9:55 to go, as Ty Mueller fired a shot that went off the pipe. Then, CC had a power-play opportunity with 3:30 left in the period. Chorske lined up a shot from the circle that was also impeded by the clang of metal as it ricocheted off the post.
The win marks the first victory for CC (3-8-3) since the Tigers topped Air Force 8-1 on Oct. 30. It was also the first conference win for CC (1-4-1), and the first time in eight previous matchups that they’ve topped Omaha.
Next up, CC returns home to play North Dakota on Friday and Saturday.