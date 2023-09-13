Seven may prove lucky for the Tigers again. Colorado College's hockey team is ranked seventh in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference's preseason media poll announced Tuesday.

The Tigers garnered 89 points in the poll and no first-place votes. CC rival Denver, on the other hand, garnered 199 points and 11 of 28 possible first-place votes to secure the top spot in the media poll for the second straight season. The Pioneers have won the NCHC's Penrose Cup, awarded to the regular-season conference champion, the past two years.

But CC fans don't have go back very far to recall what the Tigers can do as the seventh-ranked team in the conference. Last season, Colorado College made a furious run to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff Championship game in March as the seventh seed, toppling top-ranked Denver along the way.

The Tigers return sophomore netminder Kaidan Mbereko, who was instrumental in the Tigers' run, including posting 23 saves and a shutout in CC's 1-0 win over Denver. Mbereko was named to the NCHC's Preseason All-Conference team Monday.

The NCHC hosted its media day Wednesday, during which Colorado College senior forward Logan Will fielded questions on social media:

Growing up in Iowa, what players did you model your game off of?

Will: Only a couple of years older than me, but I always looked up to Patrick Grasso.

What is your level of confidence (and the confidence of the rest of the team) after making a splash and beating Denver in the NCHC Playoffs last season?

Will: (Definitely) taking some momentum into the season. Was a great experience last year, and we're putting in the work to return stronger this year.

What will you miss most about CC hockey and Colorado Springs when your career is done?

Will: My teammates and the mountains. Pretty tough to beat sunrise on Pikes Peak.

How has the (Colorado College hockey) program changed you as a player and as a person?

Will: I developed a lot of mature habits, both on and off the ice.

Also as part of media day, NCHC Commissioner Heather Weems delivered her state of the conference address, reiterating some of the changes coming to NCHC as a result of Arizona State joining for the 2024-2025 season.

"From a strategic perspective and given the changing landscape, the addition of the Sun Devils provides the NCHC with greater membership stability and gives our institutions a foothold in the growing recruiting markets of the West Coast: Phoenix, Los Angeles, the Bay Area and even Seattle and Vancouver," she said.

Weems noted that the announcement of the addition of Arizona State gave the NCHC its largest social media presence in history, generating nearly 640,000 impressions across all platforms in a day.

With nine teams, the NCHC will transition to a pod model featuring three, three-team pods. The Sun Devils will be in the West pod with Colorado College and the University of Denver. Minnesota-Duluth, North Dakota and St. Cloud State will be in the Central pod, while Miami (Ohio), Western Michigan and the University of Nebraska Omaha will be in the East pod.

All nine teams will qualify for the NCHC playoffs, but a play-in game will take place between the eighth and ninth seeds at the home of the top seed. The winner of that play-in game will then play a best of three quarterfinal series against the top seed.

From there, the quarterfinal rounds will take place, with the top seed hosting the eighth or ninth seed, the second seed hosting the seventh seed, the third seed hosting the sixth seed, and the fourth hosting the fifth.

The winners of those quarterfinal series will play at the NCHC Frozen Faceoff in St. Paul, Minn.