Colorado College’s game on Saturday was a drastic change of pace from the Tigers’ win over Omaha on Friday.
After the Tigers and Mavericks combined for 10 goals the night before, neither team could score early in Saturday’s game. The teams went without a goal for the first 25 minutes of game time.
But Hunter McKown changed that five minutes into the second period, scoring on a power play. That was all the Tigers needed, as they won 1-0 and earned the sweep of Omaha.
“It’s not always going to be pretty, but they did what they had to do to get the job done,” Colorado College coach Kristofer Mayotte said. “We did enough to win.”
Who else would it have been to break the scoreless drought?
McKown logged a hat trick in CC’s 6-4 win on Friday. And he entered the series with an NCAA-high seven power play goals.
He scored his eighth of the year to give CC the first lead of the game — one that would hold for the remaining 35 minutes.
Mayotte believes growth, both mentally and physically, throughout the last two seasons has allowed McKown to take the next step as a player.
“People are going to sit and watch him, and you’re going to miss everything that he’s put in to get here,” Mayotte said. “He’s doing the little things that you need to do to win hockey games. When you do that, you're 6-foot-2 and skate well, then the points come.”
After taking the one-goal lead, Mayotte admitted his team played stagnantly. CC didn’t have many offensive chances after McKown’s goal and struggled to maintain the puck.
But thankfully for the Tigers, their best player was in goal. Freshman Kaidan Mbereko made 40 saves en route to the shutout.
It marked Mbereko’s third shutout of the year. Mbereko is the first CC freshman to have three shutouts in a season since Jon Howe did so in 2009-10.
Omaha had several promising opportunities in the final minutes. The Mavericks hammered close shot after close shot at Mbereko, but he always had an answer — whether it was with his stick, glove or pads.
At this point, nothing surprises Mayotte about his freshman goalie.
“He doesn’t get rattled,” Mayotte said. "When he’s on, he makes it look easy. His preparation, his approach, his mental toughness in those situations. … I think he thrives on being the guy.”
Mbereko’s shutout followed a performance that was good enough to win but wasn’t his best. The goalie allowed four goals Friday as the Tigers' offense carried them to a 6-4 victory.
But on Saturday, Mbereko was flawless. Despite a multitude of shots aiming to break CC’s lead, he never got flustered.
Even after such a stellar outing, Mbereko credited his teammates more than him.
“I just have to thank the guys in front of me of course,” Mbereko said. “The defense was great, and so was the penalty kill.”
After the sweep, the Tigers are third in the NCHC standings with 17 points (5-4-1). It is their first conference sweep of the year.
They have won three of their last four games, splitting a road series with Minnesota Duluth last week.
CC had two weeks off due to Thanksgiving break before its 3-1 run. And Mayotte thinks that time off helped the squad improve, especially on the offensive end.
“Sometimes you just need to breathe,” Mayotte said. “Remove yourself from it, reflect on yourselves and you can grow.”
Make no mistake — Mayotte is very pleased with his team’s recent performance. But the job isn’t done.
The Tigers have half of the regular season left and another multi-week break, due to Christmas.
Once they return to the ice, Mayotte hopes his team picks up where it left off — as one of the NCHC’s most competitive squads.
“I told them we deserve to be (in third place),” Mayotte said. “But we still have stuff to do. I hope this fuels us.”