Colorado College played on par with, or possibly better than, No. 3 Denver for the majority of Saturday's game — but one minute changed the game’s trajectory.

With CC leading by a goal midway through the third period, the game flipped in a span of 52 seconds. The visiting Pioneers went from trailing to leading, scoring two goals in that short time period.

DU never surrendered its lead after that and added an empty-net goal to seal a 4-2 win.

“It wasn’t a lack of effort, but I think we got passive and tried hanging onto a win,” CC coach Kristofer Mayotte said.

Most of the game was reminiscent of a competitive tennis match. The teams traded return for return, never getting too far ahead or behind.

Late in the first period, junior Matthew Gleason gave CC a 1-0 advantage on a power play. It marked CC’s first lead in the Gold Pan series since Jan. 1, 2021 — the last time the Tigers beat the Pioneers.

Then, midway through the second, Denver evened it at 1-1 when Shai Buium scored.

Colorado College came back with a strong response. Junior Hunter McKown scored from near the blue line on a delayed penalty to snag the lead back.

The teams went scoreless for nearly 20 minutes of game time before DU had its answer. Tristan Lemyre scored an equalizer 12 minutes into the third period.

But instead of CC coming back with a forceful return, DU declared game, set and match.

Only 52 seconds after Lemyre’s goal, Aidan Thompson scored the go-ahead and eventual game-winning goal.

Deteriorating play throughout the third period led to the woeful 52 seconds for CC midway through it.

“The entire third, they just put us on our heels and we didn’t have much of a response,” Mayotte said.

CC pulled goalie Matt Vernon for an extra skater with about two minutes remaining, but the Tigers’ extra man didn’t get them an extra goal. Instead, Massimo Rizzo scored an empty-netter.

“You have a 2-1 lead in the third and you don’t even come close to getting the job done,” Mayotte said. “That’s disappointing.”

CC's loss on Saturday is the Tigers' 10th in a row against DU. Denver wins this year's Gold Pan Series with a four-game sweep, which marks the Pioneers' fifth Gold Pan in a row.

The game was the final regular-season contest for six senior Tigers: Bryan Yoon, Patrick Cozzi, Connor Mayer, Noah Prokop, Chad Sasaki and Vernon. CC ends the 2022-23 regular season 10-21-3 overall.

Colorado College enters the NCHC Tournament as the league’s No. 7 seed. The Tigers were tied for second on Jan. 13 — the date of their last win — but steadily dropped down the standings after ending the regular season on an 0-11-2 skid.

CC will battle the NCHC’s No. 2 seed, Western Michigan, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, next weekend in the conference quarterfinals. It will be a best-of-three series, with game one beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday.

To have success against WMU, the nation’s No. 8 team, the Tigers will have to do something they haven’t in the midst of their recent skid: Play sound hockey for all three periods.

“We’ve put together two periods a lot this year,” Mayotte said. “You have to play for 60 to win.”