Colorado College and Denver will no longer be the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s westernmost members.

The NCHC announced Wednesday that Arizona State University will be joining as the league’s ninth member in the 2024-25 season.

Arizona State has played NCAA Division I hockey since 2015 as an independent.

The Sun Devils applied for NCHC membership in 2016 but were denied. But much has changed since then.

ASU steadily improved in the years since, reaching its first NCAA Tournament in 2019. Plus, the Sun Devils opened up their new 5,000-seat rink, Mullett Arena, in the 2022-23 season.

“ASU has demonstrated this commitment throughout its program, including the opening of Mullett Arena last fall,” NCHC Commissioner Heather Weems said. “As the NCAA Division I landscape continues to change, ASU advances the NCHC’s competitive and fiscal stability while providing a destination trip for NCHC member institutions’ alumni and fans.”

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

CC and Arizona State have played eight times. The Sun Devils lead the series 5-2-1, most recently winning two games in Tempe, Ariz., in the 2022-23 season.

The Tigers will host the Sun Devils this year at Ed Robson Arena for their final series as non-conference foes on Dec. 1 and 2.

"This is a defining moment for the NCHC and college hockey," Colorado College Vice President and Director of Athletics Lesley Irvine said. "Arizona State joining the league speaks to the national expansion of the Conference and welcoming another program that prioritizes hockey at the highest levels. Arizona State is a great fit for the NCHC and we look forward to them being a part of this great conference."

CC coach Kristofer Mayotte said, "We are excited to welcome Arizona State to the NCHC. This is a great day for the NCHC as we solidify our position as the best conference in college hockey."