A pair of Colorado College hockey players survived the first and most significant cut ahead of the upcoming World Junior Championship.
Hunter McKown, a rising junior, and freshman Kaidan Mbereko are among the 27 players headed to Edmonton, Alberta after the initial 60-player pool was whittled down following an evaluation camp at the USA Hockey Arena in Michigan. Colorado College head coach Kris Mayotte will serve as a Team USA assistant once again.
“We are excited to move to the next phase of our process,” Mayotte said in a CC release. “I’m happy for Hunter and Kaidan. They have both played well to this point and have put themselves in a spot to potentially help this team compete for a gold medal.”
McKown scored 13 goals and added eight assists for the Tigers as a sophomore. He was a member of the 2019 Five Nations Tournament, which won the gold medal, and made 82 appearances for junior national teams before enrolling at CC.
Mbereko, a 5-foot-11 goaltender, also played a couple of seasons in the National Team Development Program before posting an 89.8 save percentage for the Lincoln Stars, of the United States Hockey League, last season. He also got some international experience at the 2021 IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship.
After a couple of practices and exhibitions this week, a final 25-man roster will be announced ahead of the WJC, which begins Aug. 9.