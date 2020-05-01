Forward Christiano Versich, who recently finished his junior season, confirmed Thursday that he was in the transfer portal. He might immediately move on or finish his degree in the fall before joining a new team at Christmas.
He was a roster mainstay for most of his three years with CC.
His freshman season was a strong one. He appeared in all 37 games and contributed 5 goals (2 on the power play) and 16 assists. His role grew as he stepped up in big moments, scoring twice in 3-on-3 overtime to secure extra conference standings points. He was fifth on the team in scoring.
Coach Mike Haviland called Versich “crafty” with a high hockey IQ midway through the year. He shared the Bob Johnson Award as the team’s top freshman with Zach Berzolla.
Versich appeared in all but one game his sophomore year and his point total stayed about the same (5 goals, 12 assists). His junior season got off to an uneven start, but he and the team appeared to break through in a weekend sweep of St. Cloud State where he netted three goals in front of family and friends.
“It was probably one of the highlight weekends of my career, team-wise and individual,” the Minnesota native said afterward.
But a highlight it remained. He was one of several CC forwards that didn’t consistently provide secondary scoring (3 goals, 4 assists, 29 games) as the team as a whole took a step back. He was the extra forward later in the year and sometimes scratched, including in what would have been his second outdoor game.
His departure would shrink the 2020-21 senior class. Berzolla, Troy Conzo, Jack Gates, Brian Williams and McKay Flanagan make up the group. Goaltender Jon Flakne graduated early. A large freshman class is expected to fill in.
CC announces team awards
Colorado College rolled out its end-of-season awards on social media this week with Chris Wilkie nabbing MVP honors.
The team hosted a “virtual” banquet April 23, according to a release.
Redshirt senior Wilkie won the Thayer Tutt Most Valuable Player Award and the M.B. Hopper award as the team’s leading scorer (23 goals, 31 points.) His goal total tied him for second in the country.
Sophomore Grant Cruikshank won the Scott Winkler Award, “which honors the player that earns the respect of his teammates by showing humility, optimism and support through his love and appreciation for the game as well as his teammates.”
“It’s a huge honor to accept an award with his name on it,” Cruikshank said in a video provided by the school.
Andrew Gaus was the recipient of the Steve Ebert Award for “the combination of dedication, desire, ability and sportsmanship that Ebert exemplified during his time as a Tiger.” Graduate transfer Gaus battled injury in his only season as a Tiger. Fellow penalty killer Jack Gates, a junior, was named most improved and took the Dave Peterson Award. He appeared in 31 games and scored three goals with four assists.
Sophomore defenseman Bryan Yoon took home the Rodman Award for sportsmanship. Yoon scored once and added 16 assists in 33 games.
Forward Josiah Slavin (5 goals, 8 assists) was named the team’s top freshman. Freshman defenseman Chad Sasaki’s 3.85 grade-point average secured him the Paul Markovich award as the top student-athlete.