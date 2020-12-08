The Tigers were fashionably late.
Freshman Hunter McKown scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and the shootout winner as Colorado College tied Western Michigan 3-3 in its season opener in Omaha, Neb., then secured the extra standings point.
Western Michigan didn’t go quietly, however, and Broncos freshman Hugh Larkin countered late in the third period to tie the score at 3.
CC goaltender Matt Vernon finished with 33 saves.
Western Michigan lost starting goaltender Brandon Bussi in a season-opening loss before being blown out twice. It didn’t force the pace this time around either.
Colorado College settled in during two unsuccessful, uninspiring power plays and got going in the late stages of the first period. With just under two minutes left, Grant Cruikshank opened the scoring for Colorado College, one-timing a feed from Josiah Slavin up high and directly in front of Austin Cain.
Ben Copeland widened the lead with 25 seconds left. As the Tigers dug in, he slid in and scored from a similar spot.
Western Michigan (0-3-1) captain Paul Washe erased that lead, scoring short-handed and on the power play. First he went to the net and tapped a rebound past Vernon. Then a point shot pinballed around the slot, hitting a Colorado College and Western Michigan player and sneaking past Vernon’s foot.
CC appeared to be reeling after the abrupt change of fortune, but McKown scored a minute later. He won a faceoff, went to the front of the net, waited, turned and fired. He tucked his shot just under the crossbar through traffic.
Jackson Jutting, Jordan Biro and Hugo Blixt got their first CC points with assists.
The result is officially a tie, but the National Collegiate Hockey Conference awards an extra point to the winner of the shootout.