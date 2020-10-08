The leaves are orange and gold, there’s a cold edge to the breeze, and Block 2 is wrapping up at Colorado College. It feels like opening weekend.
Not this year.
Colorado College was scheduled to host former athletic director Ken Ralph’s Maine Black Bears this Friday and Saturday, the first series of the Tigers’ final season at The Broadmoor World Arena.
But due to the pandemic, the team is in a holding pattern.
“It feels a little weird right now,” junior Grant Cruikshank said. “Starting to get a little antsy to play. We’re trying to stay focused and find new stuff to do every week that keeps us engaged. It kind of is what it is right now and we have to deal with it and make the most of it.”
The National Collegiate Hockey Conference released a statement Sept. 10 announcing a delay to the start of the 2020-21 season. In the statement the league said it “anticipates” competition will commence on or after Nov. 20.
So this usually buzzy week instead resembles most recent weeks: workouts in the morning, practice in the afternoon, hang out in small groups, stay hopeful.
Usually the returning Tigers prioritize welcoming the newcomers, and there are plenty to get to know this fall. Twelve freshmen and two transfers joined the program.
But limits on gatherings have cut into that as well. Senior Zach Berzolla sees the teammates he rooms with constantly — “we’re attached to each other’s hips” — but hasn’t been able to see everyone else much outside the rink.
“I think we all understand the process we’re in the middle of right now, and it’ll all be hopefully over soon and we can be back to being on the ice and winning some hockey games,” Berzolla said.
“You’ve kind of just put your trust in the conference right now. I know they’ll do good by us. That’s the plan.”
Cruikshank said they’re getting to know each other as well as they can while looking to maximize the extra practice time.
“Stay the course; get our systems down,” he said.