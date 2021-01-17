Part of moving up for Colorado College is making the power play dangerous again.
The Tigers ended an 0 for 23 streak on the power play a week ago with their only goal of the series against North Dakota, a second-period score from Ben Copeland.
“I feel like we’ve had a lot of good looks but we just haven’t been able to bury them,” said junior defenseman Bryan Yoon, usually found on the top unit.
Copeland’s goal brought CC’s power-play efficiency up to 11%, still last in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. Nebraska-Omaha’s is the best in the conference at 23.2%. The teams are neck-in-neck at the bottom of the list in penalty-kill percentage.
Coach Mike Haviland said part of recent efforts to get the man advantage clicking again was working on entries. A concerning amount of the time, the Tigers haven’t had a chance to get in place before they’re chasing the puck back down the ice.
“We were having kind of a tough time setting up,” Yoon said. “That was one of the big issues. Coming in together with speed, making sure we’re there to support each other and finishing our routes.”
Once in the offensive zone, the puck has to stay in motion. Stir up a little chaos, as coaches are fond of saying, in front of the net.
“At times we get a little more stationary, for me,” assistant coach R.J. Enga, who focuses on the power play, said.
“Somewhere on the ice there’s an attacking 2-on-1. It’s finding that, isolating and then attacking accordingly.”
But it needs to be the right movement.
“Trying to pass it into the net instead of shooting it into the net,” is something Haviland said the Tigers (3-7-2) have been guilty of.
CC put 19 shots on target in just over 27 minutes of power-play time over the past four games. There wasn’t a great disparity there between the Tigers and their ranked opponents, but they were outscored 4-1.
“Pucks and bodies to the net,” good “puck tempo” and most of all, simplification have been the repeated phrases as they continue to try and turn this weak spot into an asset.
“Goalies are good nowadays and everyone watches film,” Enga said. “It has to be simple and direct and sharp as far as passing. You don’t want to get it too complicated — ‘You pass to me and I’ll move two feet to the right.’
“It’s got to be simple. It can’t be something that you overthink.”
On Monday and Tuesday, Colorado College hosts a No. 9 Omaha team (6-3-1) at the highest point it’s been in the national polls since January 2016. The Tigers have played four times in 2021 while the Mavericks haven’t competed since beating CC 3-0 on the final day of the pod Dec. 21. They’ve had series moved due to COVID-19 protocols.
“I think we’ve gotta give them a different look than we did up there,” Haviland said. “They pressure an awful lot, they get in a lot of shooting lanes. They’ve got some big bodies on the back end.”
If CC gets past the Omaha penalty killers’ attempts to disrupt, it still has to beat one of the country’s best goaltenders in Isaiah Saville (2.00 goals-against average, .929 save percentage).
Matthew Gleason joined CC for practice this week from the USHL’s Chicago Steel, where he had six points in 13 games. Someday soon he could see time with one of the power-play units.
“He’s a hard worker and a fast learner, and he wants it,” Enga said. “He wants to be a high-level player. If those opportunities arise for him, we’ll certainly give him that.”