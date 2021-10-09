Both goals came in the third period of a 1-1 tie Saturday night that saved Colorado College from being swept by St. Lawrence in the Tigers’ first series at brand-new Ed Robson Arena.
With zeroes on the scoreboard, the Tigers spent the better part of five straight minutes on the penalty kill during a disjointed second period. Goaltender Dominic Basse (27 saves) held CC in the game during those 20 minutes, capped by a sequence where he was forced into the net with teammates flailing around him. The puck stayed out. The Tigers were outshot 12-4.
“He was fantastic,” coach Kris Mayotte told KRDO. “We were leaking oil a little bit as a group there. He found a way to stay strong.”
Luc Salem scored on what Mayotte said was the Saints’ first shot on goal of the third period — spinning, falling and ending the stalemate as Basse got his glove up.
The point men of CC’s top power play unit scored both goals on the weekend, though neither came on the power play. Defenseman Jack Millar, who tied for the team lead in freshman scoring last season (2 goals, 4 assists) sent a shot through traffic with 8:03 left in regulation.
Chase Foley, who scored the Tigers’ only goal Friday night, assisted for a two-point weekend. Tommy Middleton earned his first career point with the secondary assist.
Colorado College received a visible boost from Millar’s goal. Three-on-3 overtime ended without further scoring and the tie went into the books.
“It was the talk on the ice. It was the energy on the bench,” Mayotte said. “It was a lot of different things that led to a great third.”
The Tigers had great scoring opportunities against St. Lawrence but struggled to connect. Mayotte said the “right guys” had the right looks.
“Our net presence is good enough. Lanes will start to open up,” he said.
“You're hopeful for those guys so they can start building some confidence with it.”