Grant Cruikshank scored his fifth goal in four games with seconds left in the second period and Hunter McKown got the winner in the shootout, securing Colorado College an extra conference standings point.
The game Saturday against Miami went down as an official tie, 1-1.
McKown also scored the shootout winner in CC’s pod opener against Western Michigan. He put a new twist on his old schtick to fool Ludvig Persson, who’d seemed fairly unbeatable all night.
McKown said he watched Josiah Slavin go ahead of him. Persson seemed to anticipate and kept Slavin from shooting over his pad.
“I tried to come up with something quick before I went to alter my move from before just in case he had watched film on that,” McKown said. “So that worked out.”
It took 29 shots to beat Persson in regulation. He finished with 38 saves.
Cruikshank took a pass to spring him for a breakaway late in the second period, but the puck went off Persson’s leg.
As the period wound down, Cruikshank got another chance while camped out in front of the net. Connor Mayer unloaded a shot from dead center and Cruikshank cleaned up the rebound to tie the game and extend his goal-scoring streak to four games. The junior has connected in five of seven pod games.
“Grant is off to a great start. He’s such a well-conditioned young man,” coach Mike Haviland said. “He works at his craft nonstop and it’s paying off for him.
“It’s on the ice and off the ice he’s leading this team.”
The best of freshman goaltender Dominic Basse’s 20 saves on the night came when he flashed his right foot to rob John Sladic and deny the RedHawks the go-ahead goal.
Matt Barry scored Miami’s regulation goal. The teams played right to the final buzzer and Persson made several saves to ensure overtime.
“It was tough to get anything past him,” McKown said. “We had chances right down the slot and he was standing up big for his team.”
The Tigers’ (2-3-2) final game of the pod is Monday against Omaha.