Colorado College’s most significant possible departure in the wake of a coaching change was set in motion immediately.

The CC athletic department confirmed Monday that Grant Cruikshank is in the transfer portal. He just finished his junior season, and second as team captain. Division I winter athletes gained another year of NCAA eligibility so Cruikshank could spend two years at another school.

The news came two days after Colorado College athletic director Lesley Irvine announced seventh-year coach Mike Haviland would not return.

Cruikshank was one of Colorado College’s Hobey Baker nominees this season, alongside Josiah Slavin, who signed a pro contract with the Chicago Blackhawks and won't return to the Tigers next season. Cruikshank's transfer would leave CC without two of its top three returning scorers.

The other team captain, senior Zach Berzolla, was signed to a professional try-out with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday.

Cruikshank got off to a hot start in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference “pod” in December. His six goals put him at the top of Division I. However appendicitis caused him to miss six games in the middle of the season.

“Usually if you’re playing hockey and you get hurt playing, you’re thinking, ‘I could have done this, I could have done that,’” Cruikshank said afterward. “The appendix was so random and out of the blue.

“It was a tough pill to swallow because I couldn’t have done anything about it.”

After appendicitis interrupted season, CC hockey captain Cruikshank taking advantage of COVID-19 pause If there is a benefit in Colorado College’s second quarantine of the season after a positive COVID-19 test, it’s that Tigers junior co-captain Grant Cruikshank has had more time to work his way back after his appendix burst in an emergency room waiting area Jan. 7.

He was then among a large group of players who did not travel with Colorado College to North Dakota due to COVID-19 protocols for an opening-round conference tournament loss. His eight goals led the team in 2020-21, to go with two assists.

The 22-year-old from Delafield, Wisc., became the program’s youngest captain as a sophomore, when he co-captained the Tigers with senior Alex Berardinelli. He memorably scored a hat trick in Colorado College’s outdoor game at Falcon Stadium against Air Force on Feb. 17, 2020.

His career totals at Colorado College through three seasons were 30 goals and 15 assists in 90 games.

