Colorado College broke out for seven goals and took an odd one at Princeton on Friday night.
Grant Cruikshank and Chris Wilkie each scored twice and Jack Gates had a career-high three assists as the visiting Tigers beat the host Tigers 7-2.
The CC Tigers piled up their highest goal total of the season against one-win Princeton. Matt Vernon made 40 saves.
“I think it was a weird game all around,” Cruikshank said in a postgame KRDO interview, “But I think ultimately good teams find ways to win games.”
With Nick Halloran’s fifth goal in five games at 8:08 into the second period, the Tigers were off. Wilkie’s rebound conversion to make it 4-1 survived a lengthy review to ensure it wasn’t offsides.
CC (5-5-1) kept handing Princeton opportunities, and the hosts responded on their fourth power play of the period. Cruikshank restored the lead, making it 5-2 with 1:04 left in the second.
“We kind of took Thanksgiving as a little bit of a reset,” Wilkie said. “(This was) a little bit of a statement, I think, for our team.”
Princeton goaltender Aidan Porter relieved Ryan Ferland in the third period, when the wheels came off. There were five minor penalties called, numerous cheap shots and two more CC goals.
After absorbing some unpenalized shoves along the boards, Wilkie scored from long range. Forty-nine seconds later, Cruikshank scored shorthanded nine seconds into a penalty. It was the Tigers’ first shorthanded goal of the season.
In spite of it all, the CC Tigers were outshot 42-22 by Princeton (1-7-3) and though they discussed being more disciplined, CC was whistled for eight minor penalties. Their power play went 0-for-7.
“I think everyone can be much sharper,” Cruikshank said.
Princeton got on the board first immediately after killing off a penalty with Liam Grande redirecting a shot past Vernon. A little over a minute later, senior Alex Berardinelli hopped on a loose puck and evened the score with his first of the season.
Freshman Sam Renlund redirected a shot past Ferland (13 saves) for his first career goal to make it 2-1 two minutes later.
Freshman Brady Smith had to be helped off the ice and didn’t return. Coach Mike Haviland said after the game it looked like a “sprain, maybe a severe sprain” and the defenseman won’t play Saturday.
CC improved to 4-2 on Friday nights, but will work on a mere 1-3-1 record on Saturdays during a rematch against Princeton.