North Dakota can’t hurt CC hockey anymore, at least during the regular season.
The No. 3 Fighting Hawks completed a weekend and series sweep Sunday with a 5-0 win at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks. The Tigers have dropped seven straight games.
“They’re a very good team. Playing them at home is always a very tough task,” senior forward Jack Gates said. “We just didn’t complete what we came here for.
“A positive is it’s over and we have Denver to look forward to. Move on. Turn the page, learn from our mistakes and get after it this next weekend.”
Dom Basse made 27 saves. He turned in two good performances, but Colorado College isn’t giving him goal support right now, on the power play (0 for 8 on the weekend) or anywhere else.
“It’s definitely been a problem all year for us,” Gates said of CC’s lack of secondary scoring. “Hopefully when one comes, the rest will flood in and hopefully it will come soon.”
Shane Pinto scored twice, including the opener 4:06 into the game where he blew by the CC defense, dragged the puck through the crease and fired. On his second of the night, he took the puck off the boards, headed to the middle and scored through traffic. Colorado College contested the latter, saying it was offsides, but the call on the ice stood.
North Dakota (12-3-1) doubled up CC in shots for the second straight night, 32-15. That total included a generous sprinkling of solo breakaways. Basse had the answer for several, but on the second goal of the game, Matt Kiersted sent a home run pass to Collin Adams, who went in alone and scored.
Judd Caulfield and Grant Mismash added the final two goals. The Tigers were outscored 9-1 over the weekend and 14-2 in four regular-season games against the Fighting Hawks.
McKay Flanagan went in for Troy Conzo on the fourth line, the second time this season coach Mike Haviland has inserted a defenseman at forward to start the game.
The Tigers (3-11-2) plan on having two more options at forward next weekend against Denver as team captain Grant Cruikshank could return after missing six games due to appendicitis and new addition Matthew Gleason is eligible during the second term.
“It looks like he can play,” Haviland said of Cruikshank.
“We’ve missed that calming influence on the bench.”