Five Colorado College players scored and Ben Copeland collected a pair of assists to lead the Tigers to a 5-2 victory over St. Cloud State on Saturday at the National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.
CC completed its first sweep of St. Cloud State since Dec. 10-11, 2010, and handed the Huskies their first back-to-back losses at home since 2016.
“We played extremely well for six periods,” coach Mike Haviland said. “We worked hard all weekend. You go through some adversity, but the guys stepped up. It was really good to see us put back-to-back games together.”
Nick Halloran opened the scoring for the second consecutive night, this time with a goal at the 17:14 mark of the opening frame.
Andrew Gaus put the Tigers (4-3-1, 2-1-1 NCHC) ahead 2-0 with a backhander in the second period.