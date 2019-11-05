Colorado College sophomore Erik Middendorf appears to be the latest Tiger departing for juniors.
The forward, 19, was listed on the USHL website under transactions, headed to the Omaha Lancers — coached by CC teammate Chris Wilkie’s father, David.
The U.S. National Development Program product put up 13 points (seven goals, six assists) through 47 games with Colorado College, perhaps most notably the game-winning goal in Game 1 of a National Collegiate Hockey Conference quarterfinals series at Western Michigan last spring. He appeared in all 41 games as a freshman and his seven goals were tied for eighth among NCHC freshmen.
“I thought it was going to be an easy adjustment for me, but it’s bigger, stronger, faster in college,” he told The Gazette late last year.
Last season, backup goaltender Alec Calvaruso and forward Ty Pochipinski (now with Air Force) left for juniors.
Middendorf recorded two assists through six games this season, playing on the third and fourth lines, largely with freshman Sam Renlund and senior Alex Berardinelli. He had the primary assist on Bailey Conger’s power-play goal that tied the game at 2 on Saturday night at The Broadmoor World Arena.
Among his own class, he often took a backseat to NCHC all-Rookie Team selection Bryan Yoon, current co-captain Grant Cruikshank and consistent contributor Ben Copeland.
Colorado College could not be immediately reached for comment.
