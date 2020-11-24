Colorado College’s quarantine is halfway done.
“I think they see the end in sight here,” coach Mike Haviland said.
It was brought on by a player’s positive COVID-19 test less than two weeks before the team was due to depart for Omaha, Neb., where the National Collegiate Hockey Conference is set to open the season in a condensed and isolated “pod.”
The CC players are now on fall break and camped out at an off-campus hotel. Workout equipment was delivered to them the first day of quarantine and Haviland said they’re using some of the long hours to lift. The coach, who is quarantining off-site, added the whole group was tested Monday and they’re awaiting results.
The player who tested positive is quarantined on a different floor.
“Same building, but nowhere near our guys,” Haviland said.
Should CC see no additional positive tests and finish the shutdown on time, a plan will take shape based on current events. State restrictions may lead to the Tigers heading straight to Omaha and resuming practice there.
The two-week span ends Dec. 1, the date of the Tigers’ first scheduled game. An announcement on schedule changes is planned for later in the week. NCHC commissioner Josh Fenton cited a need to further monitor “the CC situation,” which he — and likely everyone else — hopes is an isolated incident.
Around Division I, the schedule is emptying. Maine, with CC’s last athletic director Ken Ralph at the helm, paused winter team activities Tuesday. Also Tuesday, Northeastern postponed winter sports until Dec. 18, and a series between RIT and Niagara was postponed.
On Monday, Bemidji State’s game was postponed day-of due to positive tests within the Minnesota State organization and their upcoming series was also postponed. Northern Michigan postponed or canceled six games. St. Lawrence canceled four games, as it had 11 COVID-19 cases as of Monday afternoon, according to the Watertown Daily Times.
The NCHC will use a different approach and hope the Tigers’ current woes are the worst of it.
The NCHC Preseason all-conference team, voted on by the media, was released Tuesday.
Forward: Jordan Kawaguchi, Sr., North Dakota (27 votes)
Forward: Noah Cates, Jr., Minnesota-Duluth (21)
Forward: Cole Koepke, Jr., Minnesota-Duluth (15)
Defense: Matt Kiersted, Sr., North Dakota (24)
Defense: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Jr., North Dakota (12)
Goaltender: Magnus Chrona, So., Denver (12)