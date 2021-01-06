Denver and Colorado College will have to keep battling for the Gold Pan at a later date.
Due to positive COVID-19 tests and quarantining within the Denver program, the series between the Tigers and Pioneers on Friday and Saturday has been postponed.
But North Dakota, seeking someone to play after a series against Omaha was postponed for similar reasons, was willing to slide in and play the Tigers at World Arena. The games are set for Sunday and Monday at 7 p.m. Fans will not be in attendance.
The teams are also scheduled to play each other later this month in Grand Forks.
The Denver series will be made up. A league release made it sound as though that wouldn’t be a problem due to the schools’ proximity.
While the National Collegiate Hockey Conference was at it, it released dates for CC’s outstanding makeup games from the pod. The Tigers are set to play at Minnesota Duluth on Feb. 18 and at St. Cloud State at 11 a.m. on Feb. 20.
Check gazette.com for more on this developing story.