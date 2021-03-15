The Colorado College hockey Class of 2021 had to make do. For example, Zach Berzolla, Troy Conzo, McKay Flanagan, Jack Gates and Brian Williams’ de facto Senior Night was an afternoon playoff game in North Dakota in which the Tigers couldn’t field a full team.
“We’ve had a lot of highs and a lot of lows but we stuck together,” Gates said.
“Even though it was very less than ideal, at least we got to play.”
The final record in a pandemic-affected season was 4-17-2. There was a nine-game losing streak and at many points the Tigers struggled to score.
As far as highlights, freshman goaltender Dominic Basse announced his college presence four games in and helped the Tigers contend in games where the offense sputtered. Two of the season’s four victories made up a sweep of two-time defending national champion Minnesota-Duluth. Patrick Cozzi and Flanagan scored their long-awaited first career goals to wild celebration, in the season-opening “pod” and playoffs, respectively.
And after a gutsy loss that ended the team’s season in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference quarterfinals, the Tigers’ depleted roster felt the love from all over.
“They realized what we were going through and how hard that is,” Gates said. “The support around the hockey community and the NCHC was pretty cool to see at the end.”
Senior Night was scheduled for March 6 against Denver. It was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the CC program, according to a team release.
Somehow, even though at least 10 players were still in protocol, all five seniors were available for a playoff game at St. Cloud State. There were three forwards and two defensemen, a ready-made starting lineup.
“It was nice of the coaches to do that,” Flanagan said. “I know that’s something that myself and I’m sure those guys will remember for the rest of our lives.”
CC did its best to disrupt the flow but the tired group had no answer for a late goal in a 2-1 loss.
“We definitely had some fun even though it was a hard-working game,” Williams said. “The guys made the best of it. That was basically what we could do in that situation.”
It might not have been the final bow for all. Winter sport athletes get an extra year of NCAA eligibility due to the virus. Williams, Flanagan and Gates expect to move on from the sport.
“If I’m able to do that, great,” Flanagan said of one more season. “If not, I was fortunate enough to play at a pretty awesome program in a pretty special place.”
Conzo finished the season with Colorado College, savoring every moment, but put his name in the transfer portal to explore his options. Co-captain Berzolla isn’t sure what his next move is.
“I think I’ve developed myself into a player that can play at the pro level next year. If those doors open up for me in the way I want them to, then great,” Berzolla said. “If not I have an extra year to do what I would like to do with it. We’ll see where that goes.”
The class was nearly twice as big at the start. Christiano Versich, Nick Olczyk, Alec Calvaruso and Jon Flakne were among their numbers. Olczyk retired from playing, Flakne graduated early, Versich entered the transfer portal and Calvaruso returned to juniors.
Berzolla and Gates played in every game in 2020-21, and Conzo all but one. Williams and Flanagan combined for six. A loss will be felt defensively but no senior had more than five points.
“I don’t think that this team loses that much,” Berzolla said. “You’ve got a good core group coming back to a new building.”
See you at Robson Arena, in one capacity or another.