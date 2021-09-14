As the Colorado College Tigers get used to a new arena, a new coaching staff and a new crop of freshmen, it’s hard to miss No. 4 in practice keeping it all moving. Bryan Yoon has done it before, but now he stands alone as far as experience.
“He’s not the most ‘rah-rah’ guy and he’s not just going to speak to hear himself talk, but when he says something, people pay attention,” coach Kris Mayotte said. “He commands a lot of respect from that room. That’s certainly something you want in your captain and you want in your leaders.”
There hasn’t been a captain named, but he’s certainly a leader. At 93 games, Yoon has donned the Colorado College sweater most among current players and is the top active scorer. Fellow defenseman Jackson Ross has been at Colorado College the past three years but didn’t play as a freshman or a junior, totaling 16 games. Hugo Blixt and Brian Hawkinson spent their first two seasons at Boston University and Miami, respectively, before transferring.
Those four comprise the senior class after Grant Cruikshank (Minnesota) and Ben Copeland (Penn State) transferred over the summer in the wake of the coaching change.
“I just wanted to stay here,” Parker native Yoon said. “I’ve got to fill that role and hopefully I can do everything I can to get this to a winning team.”
After hanging back with the USHL’s Tri-City Storm for an extra year, Yoon was a league all-rookie team selection with 26 points (three goals, 23 assists) in 41 games.
“That's not a mistake,” Mayotte said. “There aren’t many people in the country that can do that.”
He contributed a goal and 16 assists and was a career-high plus-3 as a sophomore. But the longtime power-play point man’s production took a dive last season at just a goal and an assist through 19 games, with both points coming in the first three outings. He missed four of CC’s final six games due to injury and COVID-19 quarantine.
The four-win season with an average of just 1.57 goals per game wasn’t kind to any Tigers statistically.
“We know he has a lot to bring to this team. It’s us making sure that we put him in a spot that he can be most successful,” Mayotte said.
“There’s no denying his ability. It’s impressive. Now it’s building his confidence back up and allowing him to kind of excel in the situations that he’s comfortable in.”
There’s no specific timetable for a captain announcement, Mayotte said, though he thinks one will come at some point. It’s not that they don’t have candidates.
“What we really wanted to be conscious of was getting to know them, seeing how they handle adversity, seeing how they interact with the guys, seeing who the guys follow, who they tend to listen to,” Mayotte said. “The captaincy’s a big deal. It puts a lot of pressure on guys.
“It might be Christmas. It might be Oct. 2. We’re just not going to force it.”
Meanwhile Yoon directs traffic ahead of that Oct. 2 exhibition against Air Force. On his list of priorities this season is holding on to the Pikes Peak Trophy in the regular-season series against the Falcons and reclaiming the Gold Pan Trophy from Denver.
"We’re trying to preach it to the young guys — just keep talking,” Yoon said. “It makes everything easier.”