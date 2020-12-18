Colorado College laid the groundwork for its third straight win, but St. Cloud State creeped back in and took an overtime victory, 4-3 on Friday night in Omaha, Neb.
The Tigers jumped out to a 3-0 lead and No. 9 St. Cloud State chipped away at it. Freshman Dom Basse made 23 saves in his third straight start.
With a minute and a half left in regulation, Nick Perbix tied it. Then 15 seconds into a power play in overtime and 4-on-3, the Huskies’ Sam Hentges scored his second of the night to win it.
“We got ourselves into penalty trouble again, and against a good power play,” junior Grant Cruikshank said. “That’s never good. They started to build some momentum.
“I thought we maybe stopped playing for some reason.”
Patrick Cozzi cruised in, picked a pocket behind the net and pushed it to Cruikshank. The Colorado College (2-3-1) team captain buried it for his fourth goal in three games to make it 3-0. Huskies goaltender Joey Lamoreaux was pulled in favor of Jaxon Castor after allowing three goals on five shots in the first period.
“We had jump, we had confidence, we pressured them and we finished our chances,” CC coach Mike Haviland said. “It was a pretty tight-checking game for 40 minutes.”
In relief, Castor was perfect, stopping 10 shots through the rest of the contest.
In his two previous starts, Basse allowed only one goal in the final three minutes. That streak ended as Hentges got the Huskies on the board through traffic late in the first period and Veeti Miettinen scored on a rebound with three seconds left in a power play early in the third.
St. Cloud State gave up the winning goal eight seconds into overtime Wednesday against North Dakota. It took an impressive rally to flip the script, but they made it happen.
Colorado College, on the other hand, surrendered a chance to become a bonafide pod surprise. The Tigers didn’t have a three-game win streak at any point last season, and will try to shed the disappointment and start again Saturday against Miami.
“It’s easier to do that now, when we have a game tomorrow versus our normal season where you have to dwell on it for a week,” Cruikshank said. “I guess that’s kind of the nice part about the pod.
“Obviously we know we have to stay out of the box and move on.”
A little more than two minutes into the game, St. Cloud State (5-3) turned the puck over near the blue line and Tyler Coffey passed it to Logan Will. Lamoreaux squared up and watched Will come in, but the freshman - sent out exclusively as a fourth-line center through six games - unleashed a wicked shot for his second goal in two games.
Coffey picked up his first career point with the assist.
The second goal was set in motion when Jack Millar blocked a shot in front of Basse. Cruikshank picked it up and took off on a 2-on-1 with Josian Slavin. Cruikshank avoided a diving defender with his pass and Slavin made it rattle around the cage.
Freshman Jackson Jutting, who has centered all three top lines in his first six games, went head-first into the boards after a hit from Brendan Bushy, who was ejected. The Tigers didn’t muster much on the ensuing major penalty and could be without Jutting, who slumped on the bench before heading down the tunnel.
“I’m waiting, but I don’t think it’s very good,” Haviland said.