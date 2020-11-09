Colorado College’s 26-game, conference-only schedule was released Monday.
The 2020-21 National Collegiate Hockey Conference season was delayed nearly two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CC is set to open the season Dec. 1 against host Omaha, the first of 10 games in a “pod” at Baxter Arena.
Two NCHC divisions were created for the season. Colorado College is in the West Division with geographic counterparts No. 4 Denver, No. 1 North Dakota and Omaha. The second half of the season will feature home-and-home series against those teams.
But first, the Tigers’ pod play will focus on the East Division to limit travel. They will play roughly every other day with two sets of back-to-back games. They won’t play any team twice in a row.
After leaving the pod, CC’s first game is at home Jan. 1 against Denver, which kicks off four straight games against the Pioneers. A determination on fan attendance will be made at a later date.
Colorado College will host Omaha and travel to North Dakota to round out January. The Tigers and Fighting Hawks will get the best bang for their buck in their two meetings, which are Friday-Sunday three-game series.
As usual, CC is scheduled to close out the season with a home-and-home against Gold Pan rival Denver, this time spread across two weekends Feb. 27 and March 6. The first round of the NCHC playoffs is the following weekend, March 12-14.
All told, the Tigers will play each team in the West Division six times and each East Division team twice.
“A lot of people did a lot of work to get it here,” coach Mike Haviland said in a team release. “Our guys and staff are really excited to get back to playing games.”
Here is CC’s schedule with Omaha "pod" play italicized and home games bolded. All times are TBA.
Tue. Dec. 1 - Omaha
Thurs. Dec. 3 - St. Cloud State
Sat. Dec. 5 - Western Michigan
Sun. Dec. 6 - Minnesota Duluth
Wed. Dec. 9 - Omaha
Fri. Dec. 11 - Western Michigan
Sun. Dec. 13 - Minnesota Duluth
Tue. Dec. 15 - Miami
Fri. Dec. 18 - St. Cloud State
Sat. Dec. 19 - Miami
Fri. Jan. 1 Univ. of Denver
Sat. Jan. 2 Univ. of Denver
Fri. Jan. 8 Univ. of Denver
Sat. Jan. 9 Univ. of Denver
Fri. Jan. 15 Omaha
Sat. Jan. 16 Omaha
Fri. Jan. 22 North Dakota
Sat. Jan. 23 North Dakota
Sun. Jan. 24 North Dakota
Thurs. Feb. 4 Omaha
Fri. Feb. 5 Omaha
Fri. Feb. 12 North Dakota
Sat. Feb. 13 North Dakota
Sun. Feb. 14 North Dakota
Sat. Feb. 27 Univ. of Denver
Sat. Mar. 6 Univ. of Denver Denver, CO
Fri.-Sun. Mar. 12-14 NCHC First Round, locations TBD
Fri.-Sat. Mar. 19-20 NCHC Frozen Faceoff at St. Paul, MN
Fri.-Sun. Mar. 26-28 NCAA Regionals, locations TBD
Thurs.-Sat. Apr. 8-10 NCAA Frozen Four at Pittsburgh, PA