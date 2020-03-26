Scott Owens, Colorado College’s longest-tenured and winningest coach, retired Thursday.
In his 15 years behind the bench for Tigers through the 2013-14 season, he went 324-228-54 for a .579 winning percentage.
Owens, a goaltender, played for CC from 1975-79. He then returned as a coach, taking his alma mater to the NCAA Tournament seven times. The Tigers were Western Collegiate Hockey Association co-champions in 2004-05 and went on to reach the Frozen Four.
The Madison, Wis., native, 64, retired as head coach of the United States Hockey League’s Sioux Falls Stampede. He won the USHL’s Clark Cup there twice. In all, he spent 28 seasons as a head coach between the USHL and CC.