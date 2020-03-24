Colorado College vice president and director of athletics Lesley Irvine confirmed that Mike Haviland will return to coach the hockey team for the 2020-21 season after a disappointing campaign.
A year after the program seemingly took a step forward in a playoff series win, the Tigers finished with a 11-20-3 overall record. A seven-game, second-half losing streak dropped them to eighth and last place in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, when they were picked to finish sixth. They were 4-17-3 in league play. It's their sixth losing season in six seasons under Haviland.
The school's new on-campus Robson Arena is under construction — Irvine said COVID-19 has not affected the schedule, though that could change any day — and part of the conversation.
The full Q&A, which includes topics such as the search for a new men's basketball coach and the impact the coronavirus has had on spring sports, is coming later to gazette.com.
My inbox has been full of unhappy hockey fans. Are you happy with the hockey results of late, specifically this year?
To be real clear, I certainly believe we have the resources and certainly the support to have a really competitive hockey program. Needless to say, we’re also not satisfied with where we ended up this year, and certainly on the heels of a year that was really promising last year. I really want to say that part of those quick conversations with coaches was me sitting down with Mike quickly after the season to just be really clear with him about where we want to be as a program next year. And certainly part of the backdrop, there, is working toward the arena coming online as well.
I’m confident that coach and I are on the same page. I’ve gotten to know Mike over the last seven or eight months and I really do feel positive about where we could be next year. But he is clear on where we need to be next year. Really what that’s about is we believe that we should be in the hunt for home ice in the NCHC each year.
So Haviland will be back?
Coach will be our coach next year.
This has been my first opportunity to sit down with him. I pride myself on the fact that I coached, and part of where I see my role as an ... administrator and athletic director is having honest conversations about — how can we help with this? It’s not just about the coach, it’s about support of the program overall. We have been engaging and will be continue to be engaging in some pretty intensive conversation over the next couple of weeks to say, 'How do we help Mike get there next year?'
That’s been conversations from everything to what the summer training looks like for the team to who’s on the roster next year. I’m really excited about the recruiting class — I know coach is too. We’re currently listed as a top-5 recruiting class for next year so we’re excited about the talent that we’re bringing in. It’s about honestly looking at his staff structure, how he’s dividing responsibilities. Looking at, basically, all the resources that he has at his fingertips to make sure he’s maximizing those things. That’s where we’re at.
I want to be careful — it’s not a rebuild of a rebuild. Coach has been here for six seasons. He knows that this is his team. But I do think that we’ve identified some things that we can have some quick change and some high impact in terms of outcomes. So that’s the goal.
You said he knows this is his team. Is there a bit of an undercurrent that, with the new arena coming and a level of expectation, time is of the essence here?
It’s absolutely critical as we work toward the opening of the doors of the arena that we go into the arena with a team that our community and our supporters are excited about. I think that’s part of my biggest message here, is I’ve also heard from many of our community members who really do have expectations of success, and I want to be clear that — we do too.
*Questions shortened for clarity.