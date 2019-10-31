Colorado College coach Mike Haviland has been touting redshirt senior Chris Wilkie’s “NHL shot” frequently early this season. The Ottawa Senators are clearly interested.
The Florida Panthers traded Wilkie, their sixth-round pick (162nd overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, to the Senators on Oct. 26. Wilkie heard about the trade as he was driving to the arena for CC’s game against Michigan State.
“It was definitely a big surprise,” Wilkie said. “My head was all over the place, kind of thinking about what just happened, trying to process it.”
The 6-foot-1, 204-pounder has a team-leading six points (3 goals, 3 assists) through four games so far.
He’d talked to the Panthers frequently the past several years and attended their development camps. Now he’ll build rapport with a team in another country.
“A lot can happen between now and then, when the decision starts to come about,” Wilkie said.
The Senators are in the midst of a rebuild, finishing last in the NHL in 2018-19. They sit in the same spot 11 games into this season.
“They’re a really young team, so you always see a little bit of opportunity there,” Wilkie said.
He’s already heard a bit about the experience of an American playing in Canada from his father, David, who suited up 91 times for the Montreal Canadiens from 1994-98.
And he’s already seen an uptick in social media chatter as Senators fans figure out who they got in the deal.
“They’re really passionate about their team,” he said.