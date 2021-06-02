Colorado College released its full schedule for the 2021-22 hockey season, complete with dates and locations for all of their opponents, and start times for most games.
The two home-and-home series with the University of Denver are set in stone. The first game in the Battle for the Gold Pan is Jan. 21 at DU’s Magness Arena. Game time is to be determined. The next night the teams play at CC’s new Ed Robson Arena in a 6 p.m. start.
Robson Arena, the new on-campus home of the Tigers, is scheduled to open this fall.
CC and DU meet for their second two-game series March 4-5 at Robson Arena and Magness Arena, respectively. The game at Robson Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m., while the start time for the game in Denver is to be determined.
Denver leads the all-time series 184-121-23. The programs have been playing each other since 1949-50 season. The series is considered one of the top rivalries in college hockey.
The March 5 game is the regular season finale for both teams leading into the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Tournament the following week, followed by the NCHC Frozen Faceoff March 18-19 in St. Paul, Minn.
The Tigers open the regular season on Oct. 8 with a home game against St. Lawrence University. The same teams also play the next night at Robson Arena.
CC plays its inaugural game at Robson Arena on Oct. 2 with an exhibition against a team to be announced.
CC begins NCHC play Nov. 5-6 with a two-game home series against St. Cloud State University.
The only nonconference opponent CC will play after the St. Cloud series is Arizona State (Dec. 17-18) at Robson Arena.