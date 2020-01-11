Colorado College center junior Troy Conzo (19) reacts with his teammates after scoring a goal in the first period of the Colorado College Tigers men's hockey game against the Miami RedHawks at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. The Tigers defeated the RedHawks by a score of 4-2.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Colorado College did an about-face a night after arguably its worst effort of the season.
Troy Conzo scored twice, Matt Vernon made 29 saves and the Tigers beat Miami 4-2 on Saturday, earning a split at The Broadmoor World Arena.
Early on the series looked headed for a second straight blowout, but the Tigers allowed the RedHawks to hang around. Miami got within one in the third period, but CC got some of the depth scoring it sorely needs. Alex Berardinelli hit Josiah Slavin on a 2-on-1 and the freshman lifted it in to create some distance on the scoreboard.
“Our line played really well all night and it felt good to finally put one in the back of the net for us,” Slavin said.
“We knew we had a lot to prove because we knew last night wasn’t us.”
Colorado College, coming off a bye week and at home for the first time in nearly a month, absorbed a messy 6-1 loss to Miami on Friday. Any chance of one of the more doable sweeps on the second-half schedule quickly faded and the Tigers fell into last place in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
“Everything that we talked about — and it wasn’t easy meetings, I’m not gonna lie to you, because that wasn’t one of our great performances here — they responded,” coach Mike Haviland said.
Just 2:22 into the game, the Tigers announced this wouldn’t be a repeat performance. Miami goaltender Ryan Larkin couldn’t smother the puck and Conzo located it and shoved it past him.
The junior has three goals and two assists in six games since returning after being injured in the opening weekend.
Chris Wilkie potted a goal for the fourth straight game (six goals, one assist) midway through the first period on the power play. He finished the game plus-1 with a career-high 13 shots.
Exactly five minutes later, Conzo added his second of the game, slinging a shot past Larkin (32 saves) from the hashmarks.
But CC couldn’t get the back-breaking goal the RedHawks scored early on the previous night. John Sladic and Derek Daschke closed the lead to 3-2, creating the urgency for Slavin’s tally.
The Tigers held on and closed it out.
“We know we can do it, we just gotta get it consistently done,” Haviland said.
How, though, has plagued the Tigers for a while now.
The Tigers actually have a better record in series openers at 4-4, but they haven’t won one in three attempts. Conzo said keys in their quest for consistency are starting early in the week and “realizing that you can’t throw away that Friday night game every weekend.”
He said they know the details and the system. But then, “for whatever reason,” they start “swinging away” at pucks and getting out of position.
“Sometimes we’re just lackadaisical, especially in our (defensive) zone coverage,” Conzo said. “Whether that’s fatigue, or just confusion … it’s just about executing those details.
“We have everything we need to win, it’s just a matter of having everybody contribute for a full 60 minutes.”