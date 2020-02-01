GRAND FORKS, N.D. • Second-ranked North Dakota scored four times in the first period and Peter Thome backed it up with 14 saves as the Fighting Hawks routed Colorado College 8-1 Saturday.
Jordan Kawaguchi scored twice and Andrew Peski added three assists for UND, which earned a series sweep and improved to 21-3-3 and a league-leading 12-2-2-2 in the NCHC.
It was 4-0 after one period and 6-0 after two.
Kawaguchi and Shane Pinto scored in the first 5:02 of the third period on backup goalie Jon Flakne , and it was 8-0. Connor Mayer notched CC’s first goal of the weekend and second of his career with a wrister from the slot that beat Thome at 9:12
Matt Vernon had 23 saves for the NCHC's last-place Tigers (8-15-1, 3-12-1 NCHC), and Flakne had four saves while playing the first 5:43 of the third period before Vernon returned. Colorado College has lost six straight games.
The Fighting Hawks outshot CC, 35-15, and were 1 for 2 on the power play. The Tigers were 0 for 5 with a man advantage.