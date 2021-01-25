A Colorado College hockey player tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning from a road trip to North Dakota, the program confirmed Monday night.
A second two-week quarantine of the season is planned for the travel squad, beginning Tuesday. Based on that timetable, series against Denver on Jan. 29-30 and Omaha on Feb. 4-5 will not go as scheduled.
The Denver series was already rescheduled once. The Pioneers dealt with their own COVID-19 concerns earlier in January. The two matchups, part of the Battle for the Gold Pan, were set to be the final regular-season games played at The Broadmoor World Arena before CC hockey moves to its new on-campus arena in the fall.
The Tigers flew commercial on the road trip and played North Dakota on Saturday and Sunday.
The National Collegiate Hockey Conference will be involved in scheduling talks Tuesday. Available weekend dates are few. The Tigers have makeup games Feb. 18 and 20 in Minnesota, then another series against Denver scheduled for Feb. 26-27. After an open week, the NCHC playoffs are scheduled to begin March 12.
“Our conference has been really diligent and proactive and really just worked well together to get creative with making up these contests,” CC athletic director Lesley Irvine said. “We’ll obviously do what it takes to maximize our competitive opportunities, but at the same time think about health and safety and be smart about return to play.”
The first quarantine took place before the opener, delaying Colorado College’s departure for the Omaha “pod.” The players spent part of two weeks in a hotel. Irvine said several options are being discussed as to where to house players.
“This is our second quarantine with hockey,” Irvine said. “We’ve kind of been through this before.”