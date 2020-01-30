North Dakota wasn’t down for long. A veteran addition from Colorado College helped.
The 2016 National Champions have struggled - by their high standards - recently. They hovered around .500 and haven’t made the NCAA Tournament in two seasons.
The turnaround came thoroughly and quickly. Picked to finish fourth in the preseason conference poll, the No. 2 Fighting Hawks (19-3-3, 10-2-2 National Collegiate Hockey Conference) remain perched atop the league and are No. 1 in the Pairwise heading into a weekend series with CC.
Tigers leading scorer Chris Wilkie spent the first two seasons of his career with North Dakota before transferring. He said the team has been bolstered by depth and “outstanding” goaltending from sophomore Adam Scheel (conference-leading 2.08 goals-against and 17 wins, .903 save %). Jordan Kawaguchi (13 goals, 24 assists) leads the NCHC in scoring.
“They’ve obviously really turned it around to where they’ve been before,” Wilkie said.
North Dakota has lost twice in January, however, against Omaha and Minnesota Duluth after falling just once in the 17 games before Christmas.
“Showing the last couple weeks from them as well, they’re obviously human,” Wilkie said. “They’re not an unbeatable team or anything like that.”
One person who clearly saw the Fighting Hawks’ potential was former Tigers forward Westin Michaud. Last season’s power play mainstay was a 30-point contributor and a locker room favorite as Colorado College made it further in the NCHC postseason than ever before.
Michaud missed his freshman season after tearing his ACL and had another year of eligibility to burn somewhere as his class graduated and scattered.
Haviland said at the NCHC Frozen Faceoff that he was holding out hope that Michaud would return to CC, calling him “the heart and soul of that team.” Soon afterward, the Cloquet, Minn. native entered the transfer portal.
Michaud wrote in a firsthand account on NCHC.com last week that North Dakota coach Brad Berry flew down to Colorado Springs to give him his pitch. Michaud opted to stay in-conference and attend a rival school.
He has 12 goals (2 on the power play) and 10 assists in 25 games with the Fighting Hawks.
“He played hard here and he was good here, so I didn’t think anything less when he was going there,” Haviland said.
“It is what it is, so you just move on.”
Junior Jack Gates said he didn’t know Michaud’s departure was in the works.
“He saw the best fit for him, and to make him more successful by the end of the year,” Gates said
“He was a popular guy in the locker room. It’ll be good to see him again.”
It will be a battle between first and last in the NCHC. The Tigers are still hoping for a late surge similar to last season’s. Though CC (8-13-1, 3-10-1 NCHC) has dropped 8 of 10 and four straight, it has a record similar to that of this point in 2019. They finished strong and reached the Frozen Faceoff.
Haviland said the team needs to get used to winning “2-1” - low-scoring games - as it did numerous times down the stretch last year.
“Play to the strengths of this team instead of what we’ve been doing,” he said.
“We got away from it because we were thinking about scoring goals. You can’t do that in the second half of the NCHC because everybody’s tight and everybody’s playing the right way.
“It was here. We just lost it. We’ve got to get it back.”
To that end, nothing would be better than beating No. 2, and a former friend.
“Should be fun to go into the lion’s den and see what we can do,” Gates said. “Try and stir the pot a little bit.”
Sacred Heart at Air Force
Though Air Force (8-12-4, 8-8-4 Atlantic Hockey) was swept last weekend at Holy Cross, coach Frank Serratore liked the way his team competed. Expected to struggle finding the net after graduating much of its meager scoring, the Falcons have done all right for themselves most of the time. Against the Crusaders, though, they managed a goal per night.
“The margin of error is awful thin when you only score one goal,” Serratore said.
Sacred Heart (16-8-2, 13-6-1 Atlantic Hockey) just won the Connecticut Ice Festival, besting Yale and Quinnipiac. The Pioneers entered the USCHO.com poll at No. 20 this week.
The Falcons will need to snap out of their mini scoring slump. They could take a cue from Sacred Heart, which leads the conference with 3.92 per game.
“Until they find a different way to decide hockey games, we’ve gotta find a way to score a few more goals,” Serratore said.