A feared scenario is already unfolding. A Colorado College hockey player tested positive for COVID-19 and the program announced it has suspended activity for 14 days, which will cause a ripple effect.
Six hours after the National Collegiate Hockey Conference released game times Tuesday for the carefully scheduled Omaha, Neb., pod, Colorado College announced all team-related activities, including practice, are suspended.
The end of that time frame is Dec. 1, the date of CC’s first game in Omaha. The Tigers were scheduled to arrive in Omaha on Nov. 28.
They were due to be tested on arrival, quarantine in the hotel the first night and wait on the results.
The team was already going to be required to quarantine the week of Thanksgiving and tested three times on nonconsecutive days with the last 24 hours out from departure time.
COVID-19 preseason surveillance, required by the NCAA each week, turned up the positive result, according to a team release.
