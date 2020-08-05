Erie native Jeremiah Slavin committed to Colorado College hockey this week, putting himself on the same path as older brothers Jaccob and Josiah.
One might imagine there was a steady stream of encouragement coming from across the home gym. Not true, Josiah said.
Josiah, 21, a forward set to begin his second season with the Tigers this fall, shared his experiences but said he “didn’t push it too much.” The youngest Slavin had a plan.
“I told him to kind of be patient with it, but he wanted to go where he was wanted and he knew CC really wanted him,” Josiah said.
“He knows it’s a good program and it’s in a good conference. He was very excited about it and very happy with his decision.”
Jeremiah, a defenseman, is the youngest of five hockey-playing siblings. Sister Jordan spent four seasons at North Dakota.
Jaccob, a National Collegiate Hockey Conference Rookie of the Year and all-conference selection, turned pro after two seasons on CC's defense. He’s in the Stanley Cup playoffs with the Carolina Hurricanes.
The youngest Slavin brothers haven’t played together.
Josiah said Jeremiah, who turns 16 on Aug. 12, is catching up in height and already weighs more. They’ve worked out together this summer and skated nearby, when that option opened up, as Josiah prepares for his sophomore season and Jeremiah continues to advance. Jeremiah spent last season with Colorado Thunderbirds 16U AAA and was drafted by the Muskegon Lumberjacks in Phase I, round four of the 2020 USHL draft.
“He plays exactly like Jaccob does. Very good defensively. Needs to work on his offensive game a bit, which he’s doing,” Josiah said.
“He’s only going to get better once he figures out his body and grows out of that awkward stage.”
Gaus signs pro deal
Forward Andrew Gaus, who spent the past season with CC as a graduate transfer, signed an ECHL contract with the Wheeling (West Virginia) Nailers.
The deal is for the 2020-21 season, the Nailers announced Monday. Wheeling is an affiliate of the Pittsburgh (NHL) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) Penguins.
He’s the third 2020 graduate to sign a minor-league deal this summer after Nick Halloran and Alex Berardinelli.
Gaus appeared in 29 games for the Tigers, registering five points (three goals, two assists). He previously played for Yale.