Colorado College hockey released its nonconference schedule Friday and Union College joins familiar opponents from the past several years. In addition, CC is set to participate in Minnesota’s holiday tournament.
The Tigers retained the Pikes Peak Trophy in a two-game series with Air Force in 2019-20 and the trophy will stay in their possession no matter what. CC and Air Force won’t face each other this season. The last time the crosstown rivals went a season without seeing each other was 1982-83, according to both teams’ records.
CC will kick off its regular season with six nonconference games. The Tigers will open what’s scheduled to be their last season at The Broadmoor World Arena against Maine Oct. 9-10, then host Union the next weekend.
Colorado College will visit Michigan State this time around. The teams split at The Broadmoor World Arena in 2019-20.
Another home-and-home concludes when Princeton visits Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 27-28. CC swept Princeton at Hobey Baker Memorial Rink in early December.
For the second straight year, The Tigers will take part in a holiday tournament.
The University of Minnesota will host the Mariucci Classic on dates to be announced. Last season, the all-Minnesota group sparred the last weekend in December. Minnesota took down St. Cloud State, the lone National Collegiate Hockey Conference representative, in the final.
CC’s full schedule will be released next week.