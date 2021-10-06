Colorado College's hockey team named seniors Bryan Yoon and Brian Hawkinson as co-captains for the 2021-22 season.
Coach Kris Mayotte made the announcement via press release on Wednesday.
"We have a number of great leaders in our locker room, but Bryan and Brian have stood out in terms of their preparation and commitment to Tiger hockey," he said. "They also have earned a tremendous amount of trust from their teammates."
Yoon is the team's leading scorer, recording five goals and 40 assists over 93 games. Hawkinson, who transferred from Miami last season, has played in 23 games for CC with two goals and one assist.
The Tigers open their regular season on Friday at home against St. Lawrence.