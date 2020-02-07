Colorado College freshman right wing Patrick Cozzi (10) gains possession of the puck as St. Cloud senior defender Jack Ahcan (12) taps from behind during the first period of mens' ice hockey game against the St. Cloud State University Huskies at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Colorado College debuted new black jerseys against St. Cloud State on Friday night featuring a different font, part of a logo “refresh” rolled out earlier in the day.
Some recurring issues seen during a six-game losing streak stuck around as CC let another lead evaporate, but made it to overtime. There, Huskies captain Jack Ahcan curved around a mess in front of the net and buried a shot with just 31 seconds elapsed, giving his team a 3-2 victory.
"When you’re in these things, this is what happens. You find ways to lose instead of finding ways to win. We’ve got to find ways to win," coach Mike Haviland said. "That’s the bottom line."
Ben Copeland drew a penalty along the boards with 2:07 left in regulation, but the Tigers couldn’t convert.
Chris Wilkie and Bryan Yoon scored CC's second-period goals. Matt Vernon made 31 saves.
The Huskies (11-12-4, 8-9-0 National Collegiate Hockey Conference) were outshooting the Tigers 2-to-1 when Yoon threw one on net from the point. It sailed through traffic and over the shoulder of David Hrenak.
Wilkie, who hadn’t scored in five games but was still tied for third in the country with 17 goals entering the weekend, made it 2-0. He came up the side undetected and was sprung at the blue line by Troy Conzo (2 assists) for a short breakaway and beat Hrenak (22 saves) glove side.
“It was good to see him, but we need other guys,” Haviland said. “Guys had chances. We’ve got to bear down and finish those chances.”
“It can’t just be Chris scoring goals.”
The lead fell apart quickly. In a span of 2:40, the game was tied again.
On the next shift Chase Brand scored a beauty, redirecting a long Ahcan pass into the net. Then twins Nick and Jack Poehling made the most of a quick 2-on-1 with Jack putting the puck past Vernon ever-so-smoothly.
Though the Tigers are frustrated, having been been beaten by three-plus goals more often than not in the second half, they stopped the damage there until overtime.
Colorado College’s penalty kill is last in Div. I at 67.5 percent efficiency after giving up two more goals in North Dakota. It was called upon twice early in the third period and closed it out both times.
CC was 4:29 from its first conference standings point since Jan. 11, but fell to 8-16-1, 3-13-1 in the NCHC.
The Tigers will try to avoid an eighth straight loss Saturday. Haviland said earlier this week he wants to see another emotion out of the Tigers.
"You’ve got to be a little bit angry to play," he said. "You’ve got to hate to lose."