Alex Berardinelli said the CC Tigers need to feel good about themselves again.
Friday night — Senior Night — Colorado College controls its fate in the Gold Pan rivalry with Denver, in a season where most control has slipped away.
“We don’t want to be the team that gives the Gold Pan back to Denver. We don’t want to be the senior class that gives the Gold Pan back to Denver, too,” Berardinelli said.
And on a personal note …
“I don’t want to be known as the co-captain that gives the Gold Pan back to DU,” Berardinelli said. “Whatever it takes to keep it in our possession is what we’re going to do.”
The Pioneers swept the first home-and-home series in December, but a tie favors the current holder. Though the margin for error is razor thin — anything but a win this weekend and the trophy is headed north, where it remained the previous four seasons — the Tigers are in the driver’s seat.
If they show up like they did against Air Force, allowing them to reclaim the Pikes Peak Trophy, that’s a good start. And if they harness the cohesion they’ve shown flashes of in a last-place National Collegiate Hockey Conference season, Denver doesn’t have the tiebreaker.
“There’s not much time left for the seniors. Everyone’s gotta work hard for them, make them have a good story, finish the way they want to,” freshman defenseman Connor Mayer said.
“They’ve been great for me learning and developing this year so far. I’d love to play for them.”
Forwards Berardinelli, Nick Halloran, Chris Wilkie and Andrew Gaus, defensemen Kristian Blumenschein and Alex Pernitsky and goaltender Ryan Ruck will be honored before the game at The Broadmoor World Arena. Joining them will be defenseman Cole Josefchak, who retired last summer, and injured junior goaltender Jon Flakne, who will graduate in three years.
Berardinelli, Halloran, Blumenschein and Pernitsky played parts of four seasons, though all battled injuries.
Wilkie (21 goals, 8 assists, first in the country in shots, tied for third in goals) and Halloran (11 goals, 17 assists) have put up some welcome numbers while, at times, largely carrying the offense.
Even without the addition of two graduate transfers in Ruck and Gaus, the senior leadership doesn’t look the way it was supposed to, particularly on the back end. Alex Leclerc graduated and went pro early. Six-foot-3 Josefchak missed all but five games due to injury in 2018-19 and quit playing after that, though he remained involved with the team. Pernitsky played just four games, and none since Nov. 2, due to injury. Power-play backbone and minutes-eater Blumenschein has appeared just once since Jan. 18.
Not all of them were every-night guys, but CC has been left with no seniors on the blue line. The Tigers, who have given up a league-worst average of 3.62 goals per game, have had at least two freshmen and two erstwhile extra skaters on defense lately.
“You lose that senior presence, especially on the back end, it’s definitely noticeable,” coach Mike Haviland said.
“You can’t get upset at guys because you’re putting them in a position that they maybe shouldn’t be in.
“We just don’t have those (seniors) available. Other guys have come in and they have to get it done. They have at times, and at times they haven’t.”
Blumenschein was hoping to return against Omaha two weeks ago. He remains a possibility this weekend as he makes his final wave to the home crowd.
A rivalry series win would ease the sting of a surprising step back after 15- and 14-win regular seasons. It would also give the Tigers (11-19-2, 4-16-2 NCHC) a playoff springboard, as last season’s final-series sweep of DU did heading into Western Michigan.
“It’s easy to look at all the negative stuff,” Haviland said. “I look at what we can do in front of us, because I’ve seen this team play the right way.”