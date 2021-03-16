Colorado College leading scorer Josiah Slavin signed with the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks and will forgo his final two seasons of college eligibility, the Blackhawks organization announced Tuesday.
Slavin, the Blackhawks’ 2018 seventh-round selection, signed a two-year entry-level deal through 2022-23. The forward is set to join Chicago’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Rockford (Ill.) IceHogs, on an ATO (amatuer try-out). He said he has to be there by Saturday.
“I think I was just ready, and decided it was time for me to be a pro,” Slavin said. “I just saw it as a great opportunity to move on in my career and keep progressing.”
Slavin led the team with 13 points (five goals, eight assists) — his freshman totals, in 12 fewer games. He played much of the season on the top line with Grant Cruikshank and Patrick Cozzi.
"We will miss having Josiah on our team in the future," CC coach Mike Haviland said in a team release. "However, this is a wonderful opportunity for him and his family as he moves on to professional hockey. He will always be a Tiger."
The Erie native is the younger brother of Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin, who also played two seasons at Colorado College before turning pro. Josiah said having Jaccob in the building for his first collegiate goal during a weekend sweep of St. Cloud State in 2019 was a highlight of his CC career.
“It’s been a wonderful two years here and I couldn’t be more thankful for it,” Slavin said.
“I think my speed has improved a lot in my two years, and my decision-making. I think my offensive play has improved as well.”
Another Slavin brother, Jeremiah, 16, is also committed to Colorado College, and Josiah looks forward to keeping tabs on him. Sister Jordan Slavin played for North Dakota.
Slavin did not appear in a postseason contest with Colorado College. The 2020 postseason was canceled, and he was among the players unable to travel to North Dakota for the conference playoffs last week due to COVID-19 protocols.
He said he FaceTimed with some of his teammates in the same predicament as they watched the 17 available Tigers fight to a 2-1 loss and elimination.
He and the other Blackhawks' draft pick on CC’s roster, freshman goaltender Dom Basse, exchanged texts about the future.
“Saying hopefully we’d be on the same team, together again,” Slavin said.