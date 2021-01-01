Colorado College's underclassmen stepped up and the Tigers claimed the first of six games this season against Denver, 4-3 on Friday night.
Freshman Hunter McKown had a goal and two assists, classmate Nicklas Andrews scored the first of his career and another first-year Tiger, Dominic Basse, was credited with 21 saves.
The win kicked off what will likely be a largely quiet final year at The Broadmoor World Arena. Fan noise was piped in but the Denver game, usually one of the best-attended and most raucous on the schedule, took place in front of empty seats.
The game wasn’t lacking in energy or bite. The middle half hour was penalty-free but the Tigers and Pioneers gave notice that they’d see each other again tomorrow in a scrum that broke out behind Basse after the final horn.
All four CC (3-4-2) goals were scored by underclassmen. They’re chasing a first Gold Pan win, after Denver dominated the series and reclaimed the trophy last season.
“I think we’re ready for it and we showed that tonight,” McKown said of the rivalry.
“We were pretty amped going in and it was a fun start.”
The Pioneers scored 38 seconds into the third period and made it 3-2, but took the foot off the gas after each of their goals. Forty seconds later, McKown passed to sophomore Connor Mayer, who scored his first of the season from the point to make it 4-2.
“I really liked the way they’ve handled themselves nine games in and they just seem to be getting more confidence in their own game and understanding the pace of the conference,” coach Mike Haviland said.
Patrick Cozzi shook it loose along the boards, Jack Millar hit Josiah Slavin and the sophomore turned and fired over Magnus Chrona’s glove to make it 1-0.
Seven minutes into a tentative and turnover-filled second period, Denver captain Kohen Olischefski redirected a shot past Basse’s right foot to tie the game.
McKown, who scored in his first collegiate game but was used in more of a swing role after that, took over in front after Troy Conzo (2 assists) muscled off the Pioneers. McKown handcuffed Chrona then moved to his backhand and tapped it in.
“He was outstanding,” Haviland said. “The poise on that first goal - that was pretty special. He didn’t look like a freshman on that goal. He looked like maybe a 32-year-old man in the NHL.
“He’s got super soft hands.”
Andrews went down to one knee to one-time a feed from McKown to make it 3-1. It was the freshman defenseman’s first career goal.
Cole Guttman got the Pioneers back within one with just over four minutes left in regulation.
Magnus Chrona was yanked after making 12 saves and Corbin Kaczperski made two saves in 16:45 of relief. The Pioneers (3-7-1) pulled him for the extra attacker and took aim at Basse, but the lead held up.
Grant Cruikshank, who got himself one goal behind the nationwide lead in the pod, had a quiet night offensively but blocked a critical shot in the final seconds.