A change of scenery wasn’t a quick fix for Colorado College’s low scoring. The Tigers fell 2-1 at Union on Friday and remained winless through their first three games.
After putting six shots on goal in the first home series against St. Lawrence, Hunter McKown was rewarded in Schenectady, New York. Connor Mayer found McKown drifting toward the goalpost and the sophomore put a shot past goaltender Connor Murphy to tie the game four seconds before the game’s halfway point.
Murphy had previously flashed the glove to deny Danny Weight’s first goal as a Tiger. He finished with 34 saves in what CC coach Kris Mayotte - a former Union goaltender - suspected aloud was his team’s best offensive game so far.
“Our guys want it so bad,” Mayotte told KRDO. “Sometimes that can be a problem. But I didn’t see a lot of coming off script.
“Guys want to almost stickhandle it into the net. It’s hard, because the other stuff they’re doing isn’t quite getting in. We need one to go off the shinguard just so guys know puck luck is on their side a little bit.”
The Dutchmen took a 2-1 lead before the second period break. Dominic Basse’s stick slid behind him and he borrowed his defenseman’s. Union’s Brandon Estes took advantage and put a puck in between Basse’s (15 saves) legs.
Jordan Biro and Patrick Cozzi each sent a shot off the goalpost. The Tigers have scored one goal in each of their games so far.
“We’re kind of learning our structure more and more every day and things are coming together, but we’ve got to score more than one goal a game to win,” Mayer said.
“Some of those bounces aren’t going our way but we’re just looking forward to when they do and we’re going to keep working until it happens.”
The Tigers had six power-play chances, including most of a five-minute major for kneeing. Junior forward Noah Prokop went down after a third-period, leg-on-leg collision in his own end. He stayed on the bench but didn’t return to the ice.
“He was certainly in pain, that’s for sure, and there’s a lot of discomfort,” Mayotte said. “That usually just gets worse once the adrenaline wears off. We’ll evaluate it.”
CC had 17 shots on goal in 13:38 of man-advantage time. The Tigers often weren’t in place to jump on rebounds or make it harder on Murphy.
“Create more havoc,” as Mayer put it.
“One of the key components of us starting to win games is our power play bearing down and putting those chances in the back of the net,” he said.