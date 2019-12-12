Colorado College goaltender Ryan Ruck said he’d intentionally avoided learning too much about the Denver rivalry, preferring to stay in the moment.
This week, his roommates gave him a crash course and he took time to study the Gold Pan trophy.
“Looking at the years each team had won it, the history and tradition,” the graduate transfer said. “It’s all just so awesome. I’m really excited for the opportunity on Friday to see what our guys have.”
Neither he nor freshman Matt Vernon, who make up CC’s game-day goaltending tandem, have faced Denver yet, so both are drawing on past rivalry experience. Vernon saw the fervor when his junior teams played nearby opponents. Ruck played for Northeastern in the Beanpot tournament, held in Boston since 1952.
“It’s pretty comparable in a sense that it’s just the battle for Colorado instead of the battle for Boston,” Ruck said.
If one trend continues, they’ll split time. Vernon (3.04 goals-against average, .916 save percentage in eight games) has gone the past two Fridays and Ruck (3.29 GAA, .903 sv%, six games) has closed out the weekend.
If another trend holds, one or both will have plenty to do. The Pioneers have outshot their opponent in all but two of their games this season. Denver sits third in the NCAA in shots on goal per game (35.25).
Willing to let Alex Leclerc handle almost all of the goaltending duties the past three seasons, coach Mike Haviland has found himself with a friendly battle that has stretched into December. Ruck and Vernon have each played well, neither significantly better than the other, and Haviland said the Tigers’ three bye weeks in the first two months have factored in.
“I don’t like them staying out of the cage that long,” he said.
Vernon drew praise after a road sweep at St. Cloud State. But Colorado College surrendered Friday’s game-winner in Duluth with 18 seconds left and Ruck went back in the next night.
The order stayed the same the next weekend at Princeton. The Saturday gig has seen less goal support and the Tigers are only 2-3-1 on that night. But Ruck’s strong 40-save effort helped seal that second win in overtime.
At the “right time of year” — as CC vies for home ice advantage in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference playoffs and an at-large NCAA Tournament bid for its first appearance since 2011 — Haviland would prefer a more traditional arrangement.
“Eventually, someone’s going to take the reins and run with it, and that’s what you really want too — someone to kind of take over and show what they can do,” Haviland said. “I think everybody wants that eventually.
“We’re still going to continue to look.”
The Gold Pan weekend offers another chance for a goaltender to distance himself.
“We’re pushing each other to be better every day,” Vernon said. “It’s good to have both guys playing. It introduces a little friendly competition.
“We’ll battle it out to see who he chooses.”