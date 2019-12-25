As with most athletes who have made it to his level, Connor Mayer’s hockey career was shaped by coaches. At least one employed tough love. One was so mismatched Mayer nearly quit the game.
His “elite feet” would have been limited to getting him to and from class.
Lucky for Colorado College the standout freshman defenseman, who has assumed a large role just 14 games in, pushed on.
Several times CC coach Mike Haviland has described Mayer as having “elite feet.” The 20-year-old Champlin, Minn., native has taken some ribbing for it.
There’s a story there. Ten years ago, playing on a youth team with current Tigers teammate Ben Copeland, Mayer drew some sharp criticism from a “pretty intense” coach with a habit of molding Division I talent.
“‘If you don’t learn how to skate, you’re never going to play a game for us again,’” Mayer recalled him saying.
Mayer built his game around it and played on. The 5-foot-11, 177-pounder never enjoyed lifting, so it worked out well.
He had a USHL career that spanned four teams. After winning the 2017 Anderson Cup with the Sioux City Musketeers, he was traded to the Madison Capitols, coached by Garrett Suter since 2016.
Mayer knows junior hockey is a business and now he’s grateful for the experience. But those 23 games in Madison sapped his love of the sport. He planned on quitting at the end of the season.
“Me and the coach didn’t get along and I hated the program, and was considering quitting hockey and just going to school,” Mayer said.
“I was, at that point, hating hockey. Just didn’t like playing anymore.”
He heard the Fargo Force needed to replace a defenseman. He was released, became an assistant captain in Fargo, helped the team to a Clark Cup.
“When I got released, it was a breath of fresh air,” Mayer said. “We had a great group there, which helped me fall back in love with the game.”
His original destination, UConn, was “nowhere to be found” as he struggled in Wisconsin. He eventually decommitted.
Copeland showed him around CC during a visit and they’re roommates now.
“Pretty cool that that all worked out,” Mayer said.
After one last, odd stop with the Central Illinois Flying Aces — he said he found out after arriving that the team was folding and the roster was frozen, needing just enough bodies to finish out the year — he made an immediate impact at Colorado College.
He’s appeared in all of the Tigers’ games, playing in many situations and registering his first career point in just his second outing. He and forward Josiah Slavin have the most points among rookies with 1 goal and 4 assists apiece.
“He’s a guy that we give a lot of minutes to and he deserves it,” Haviland said. “We’re going to have to live with some of the mistakes he makes at times, but everybody makes mistakes.”
“I think Connor’s done a very good job with it so far with his transition.”
Current defensive partner Bryan Yoon, a sophomore, said Mayer immediately assumed graduated assistant captain Cole McCaskill’s role, minutes-wise.
Mayer keeps it loose, making “sure everyone’s not gripping their stick too hard” in the locker room. He wants to win a national championship and hopes those feet will carry him on to a pro career.
“He moves out there really well,” Yoon said.
“He does have very good feet.”